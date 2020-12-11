Minnesota State to make adjustments for game two vs No. 3 Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks women’s hockey team prepares to bounce back against No. 3 Minnesota at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis Friday.
Thursday’s 5-1 loss showed more good than bad for Minnesota State Mankato.
The Jamie Nelson-Claire Butorac-Sydney Langseth line showed reliability, branding themselves as the production line.
Freshman forward Sydney Langseth had the Mavericks’ lone goal to start a scoring streak with her second goal in two games.
“I thought our effort was there. What we wanted to try to do and how we wanted to play the game was correct, and we just have to learn from that,” Mavericks Head Coach John Harrington said.
A looming flaw in the Maverick’s stat sheet was the fact that MSU outshot the Gophers 41-28, but somehow lost by four goals.
Three of the Gophers’ four goals came in a two-minute span in the final frame.
“They don’t need a lot of opportunities to put the puck in the back of the net. We did play really well and played smartly and made good decisions with the puck for most of the game, but we have a chance in the third and that’s what we wanted to do,” Harrington added.
A big part of that lethal Minnesota offense is their fast transitions down the ice.
As the Mavericks look to slow them down in the neutral zone, it’ll be just as important to know when to get back on defense.
“Recognize when we have a chance to forecheck and when there’s no opportunity to put pressure on the puck. That’s when we have to get back above the puck or be behind the puck on our end, so they’ve got to go through more people. We get in that little game where we’re going to trade rushes with them and that’s not going to be a healthy thing for us against a team like Minnesota,” Harrington continued.
Between the pipes in the Thursday night battle inside the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center was freshman Lauren Barbro, who stopped 23-of-28 shots in her first collegiate start.
“Calla Frank, our starter, had some concussion [symptoms] headaches and wasn’t feeling up to par. Lauren [Barbro] has been working hard since the beginning of the year, really competes day in and day out at practice, and we thought she deserved an opportunity. She’s healthy and ready to go,” Harrington added.
Full highlights from game two of the in-state WCHA rivalry match-up will air at 10 p.m. on KEYC CBS.
