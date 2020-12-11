MSU faculty member joins Gov. Walz’s Task Force on broadband

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato faculty member, Dr. Yvonne Cariveau, Ph. D., was recently named to the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband. Cariveau is a Professor of Management and the Director of the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the University.
The Task Force serves to put forward policies to help ensure every Minnesotan has access to high-speed broadband, no matter their zip code. As the newest member of the Task Force, Cariveau hopes to expand broadband internet access to all types of communities, including rural areas.
She says access to high speed internet is more important now more than ever, as the pandemic forces students and professionals to rely on their online connection. “The students are not only, you know, consuming the information, they’re also generating it. They’re making videos and they’re uploading content, and that’s the same for business people too,” stated Cariveau. She added entrepreneurs and small businesses also must be online. “So, that ability to upload and download at high speeds is really critical now to day-to-day operations for all of us.”
Cariveau and her husband started their own company in 1983 that was Greater Minnesota’s first internet service provider. She says having the opportunity to be a part of the Task Force has brought their efforts full circle.
