MSU Mankato holds virtual commencement Saturday
By Kelsey Barchenger | December 11, 2020 at 11:45 AM CST - Updated December 11 at 11:46 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s an exciting weekend ahead for more than 1700 Minnesota State University Mankato students as they celebrate graduation. Yet, of course, the ceremony won’t be a traditional one.

The graduates will be celebrated through a special website featuring commencement videos beginning at 8 a.m Saturday, the same day the university’s three traditional graduation ceremonies were scheduled but canceled because of the pandemic. Each graduate will also receive a “commencement-in-a-box” package shipped to their homes. Nearly 1800 degrees will be awarded during tomorrow’s virtual graduation.

