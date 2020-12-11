Owatonna man dies following pedestrian accident

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - An Owatonna man is killed after being struck by a vehicle.
The accident happened Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of North Elm Avenue and East Main Street in Owatonna. The victim, 79-year-old Lanny Huemann, was walking across the street when he was hit. He was taken from the scene by ambulance and later airlifted, but died at the hospital. The 74-year-old driver, also from Owatonna, was not injured.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
