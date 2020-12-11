Pick of the Litter: Tuff and Jewel

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Pick of the Litter animals are Tuff and Jewel.
Tuff is a six year-old Australian Shepherd who is described as a loving dog and a people pleaser.
He does best as the only dog in the house or with another dog if there’s slow introduction.
He also requires frequent brushing.
Jewel is a year and a half mixed breed.
She’s described as an energetic dog who loves people and is very inquisitive.
Those interested in meeting or adopting Tuff or Jewel should contact the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society by calling (507) 625-6373 to set up an appointment.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.