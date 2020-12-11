Program helps Minnesota businesses reduce energy usage, save money

Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s Chamber of Commerce Energy Smart Program is helping Minnesota businesses reduce their energy usage and save money.
In partnership with Xcel energy and CenterPoint energy, the program provides free energy consultations to its Minnesota commercial and industrial customers. (Must be an Xcel Energy customer, CenterPoint energy customer, or member of the MN Chamber of Commerce) The program helps businesses save money on light bulbs, heating, ventilation systems and more.
“We are here to help people understand things as simple as what they are being charged for, up to helping implement projects at industrial facilities,” said Energy Specialist at the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, Michael Atkinson.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.