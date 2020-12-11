Rapid antigen testing opens at Hy-Vee locations across Minnesota, including Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Rapid antigen testing is now underway at dozens of Hy-Vee locations across Minnesota including Mankato.
Earlier this week, Hy-Vee announced it would launch the outdoor drive-thru testing option at 47 of its locations in Minnesota and Iowa.
Those who choose the testing option may schedule an appointment online and patients will receive same-day test results in as little as 1-2 hours after completing the test.
“This is a kind of test that is designed for somebody that is having symptoms or has been exposed to a positive person within the last 14 days,” said Mankato Hilltop Hy-Vee pharmacy manager Brian Cornelius. “So this is one that we want to make sure that there’s some criteria met in order to do this version of the test.”
Mankato’s Hilltop Hy-Vee location is offering appointments from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and can schedule 24 slots each hour.
Cost for the test varies by location.
The rapid antigen testing is in addition to Hy-Vee’s current free COVID-19 lab testing, which usually delivers results in 3-5 business days.
Registration for appointments is available at www.hy-vee.com/covidtesting.
