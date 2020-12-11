Registration open for 2021 Mankato Marathon

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - While the pandemic forced this year’s Mankato Marathon to go virtual, organizers have high hopes that next year’s event will be in-person.
Based on the current MN guidelines, organizers opened up a limited number of spaces in each race with hopes of more relaxed guidance as the pandemic recedes. Should the Mankato Marathon have to cancel the 2021 in-person race and move virtual, a full refund won’t be provided. Instead, a 40 percent discount will be given to racers to apply to any race for 2022 or 2023. A virtual option is also available for racers. Runners registered for a virtual race will have the first opportunity to transfer to an in-person race when more spots open up.
You can stay updated with the latest on the 2021 Mankato Marathon, planned for October 15 and 16 on the Mankato Marathon website.
