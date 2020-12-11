1918: Spanish flu and the mark it left on southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — One distant chapter in our nation’s history acquired renewed interest this year.
Just over 100 years ago, the Spanish flu raged across the U.S. and around the world.
From 1918 to 1920, the virus infected one-third of the global population and killed 50 million people.
Many of the strategies used to deal with it are the same ones we’re using today.
Lauren Andrego takes a closer look at the 1918 flu pandemic and how it impacted southern Minnesota.
Matthew Dacy, director of Mayo Clinic’s Heritage Hall, wrote more about treating and researching the Spanish flu at Mayo Clinic. You can read it here: https://sharing.mayoclinic.org/2020/04/17/wear-a-mask-and-be-safe-mayo-clinic-and-the-1918-influenza-pandemic/
Jessica Potter, executive director of Blue Earth County Historical Society, examined the toll of the 1918 flu pandemic in southern Minnesota. You can listen to the podcast here: https://blueearthcountyhistory.com/podcast/
