Suspects sought in string of car thefts

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Department of Public Safety is looking for two male suspects accused of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles.
Authorities say they’ve received 8 reports of this type of theft since November 27. The suspects were seen driving a dark gray BMW on video surveillance.
One of the suspects is described as five foot 10, about 40 to 50 years old with a husky build weighing between 200 and 250 pounds. He had short dark buzzed hair with thick eyebrows and a mustache.
The second suspect is described as five foot 8, between 35 and 45 years old with a slim build weighing 170 pounds. He also has short dark hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Mankato Department of Public Safety.
