Two additional inmates in DOC system die from COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Corrections reports two additional fatalities at its facilities linked to COVID-19.
A 66-year-old man incarcerated at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Faribault and a 63-year-old from the Moose Lake Facility both died yesterday after testing positive for COVID-19.
Those are the seventh and eighth COVID related deaths within the DOC system.
It is the fourth fatality from Faribault and the first from Moose Lake. Faribault currently has 621 COVID-positive inmates and 54 positive staff. Moose Lake currently has 45 COVID-positive inmates and 20 COVID-positive staff.
