Emmer, Stauber, Hagedorn asked high court to void Biden win

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Republican U.S. Reps. Tom Emmer, Pete Stauber and Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota had signed on to a last-gasp bid to get the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the presidential election.
The three are among more than 100 House Republicans who joined an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
Emmer’s name was on a list of signatories released Thursday. Stauber and Hagedorn on Friday said their names were being added, too.
The lawsuit attempted to invalidate President-elect Joe Biden’s wins in Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. It repeats false, disproven, and unsubstantiated accusations. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected the case on Friday.
