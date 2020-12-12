Organizations host event to help local food insecurity

Mandy Gault, Director of Marketing and Development at Open Door Health Center of Mankato, says “I think the people in Mankato do not realize how many families we have right here in our community who are doing without food, who are doing without shelter and who are doing without healthcare due to COVID-19.” Food insecurity has been a growing issue in our region. According to Second Harvest Heartland, one in eleven Minnesotan families are affected by hunger. With the COVID-19 pandemic causing economic distress for so many workers, finding the means to put food on the table is a struggle that hundreds of Mankato locals are facing.