Porch pirates expected to steal packages during the holidays

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The holidays are upon us, and with online shopping comes the risk of having packages stolen from your doorstep.
Tips to prevent theft include keeping a close eye on tracking shipments, keeping a porch light on, utilizing signature options, cluster boxes with parcel lockers or having your package delivered directly to the post office so you can pick it up at a convenient time.
“They’re an issue everywhere and at any time of the year,” says Nicole Hill, Strategic Communications Specialist for the United States Postal Servce. “We haven’t really had too many particular areas get hit especially hard, but they’re an issue any time of the year, especially during the holidays when they’re more prone to have packages on people’s doorsteps.”
You should also know when your package is arriving. “Be aware. We have carriers out there delivering from 5:00AM to 8:00PM to make sure that we’re able to connect the holiday packages to our customers. So, be aware that we are out there and if you’re expecting a package, it could come anytime within that timeframe,” Hill added. “Check your porch. Check in front of your door. Check near your garage.”
USPS also calls on homeowners with roadside mailboxes to keep an eye on their mail, as the same risks are posed to them.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.