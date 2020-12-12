River Valley Running gives advice for the holidays

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The holidays are rapidly approaching which also means so are the Christmas struggles that come along with it, including keeping track of calories and figuring out the perfect wish list.
River Valley Running has some tips and tricks for those just getting into the running routine.
The biggest advice they can give is to make a list of goals and remember what your motivation is.
If you’re looking for some running-related gifts for the runner in your life and are considering a new treadmill or stationary bike, be cautious because of lot of them are on back order due to the supply and demand of those items.
Some affordable and small gifts that you could get for novice runners are the ones that can help with visibility.
”People are going out in the mornings or evenings after work and it is dark. So, a great gift is, of course we carry all these things at the store is reflective material, flashing lights, LED, headlamps, bright clothing. Things that stand out and things that can be seen and that is going to go a long way to keeping you safe when you are out there,” owner of River Valley Running, Kurt Keiser said.
They also say getting into running and exercising during the holiday season is all about the mindset.
