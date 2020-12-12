Sunday last day to donate to Be a Santa to a Senior

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The last day to donate to the Be a Santa to a Senior program is Sunday at midnight.
Home Instead Senior Care, who runs the program, partners with local organizations to help seniors who might not otherwise receive gifts this holiday season.
They say 43 recipients out of 400 still need gifts.
To donate, you can mail a check to the address on your screen or purchase the gifts online.
”No gift is too big or too small. You can purchase whatever is in your budget. You do not have to purchase all the gifts on a recipient’s list. You can just purchase one gift and then somebody else can purchase the others, so no gifts or no donations are too small,” said Community Service Manager Kim Hanson.
The organization said they had a surge in donations Friday and are hoping to keep the trend going.
