Fairfax couple finds light in darkness

FAIRFAX, Minn. (KEYC) - The couple is teaching their community, friends and loved one about living life to the fullest and about loving someone unconditionally.
“They love life and they love each other, you know so happy to finally be together. Soul mates, enjoy life and love all the little things that life has to offer, that a lot of us take for granted.” Dave and Glenda’s GoFundMe page organizer, Amber Melby said.
Dave and Glenda Worth are a Fairfax couple who are seizing every fleeting moment they have together while they can.
The two of them found each other later in life and knew they were meant for each other.
They got engaged last weekend, but there was a speed bump in the way leading to their forever.
“In her words, kind of gave up on love a few years ago. Then, met Dave and shortly after he was diagnosed with kidney cancer and has been battling metastatic kidney cancer for a few years,” Melby said.
Their close friend Amber Melby describes them as two down to earth people with a love for life that cannot be tamed.
Melby also says they have two captivating and colorful personas
Dave has been living and fighting through kidney cancer for a couple years, but recently the couple received news that nobody wants to get.
The news was that his cancer had started to spread through his body and he was given a set timeline for his life.
With everything that was going on, the couple knew they couldn’t live without being fully committed to one another.
The newly engaged became newlyweds when Dave was rushed to the New Ulm Medical Center last week and was unsure if he would even make it through the night.
They took the leap of faith and got married this week with the help of family, friends and the medical center.
“The New Ulm Medical Center, pulled together this wedding. They were able to leave the ICU and go to the chapel, Dave was still in his hospital bed, but they had flowers, their pastor there, they had a cake made, a photographer brought in and they were able to have their wedding on Thursday,” Melby said.
There was a Zoom call that broadcasted the ceremony so all of their friends and family could watch their special day.
The ceremony was heartfelt, beautiful and touched the hearts of everyone who was watching it.
“I think we all said bittersweet, it was neat to see them get to have their moment. Clearly, that is not the venue that anyone wants, but at the same time they are just so grateful to have that moment, appreciate it and enjoy it for what it was,” Melby said.
Their love story doesn’t end there, the community of Fairfax felt as though they had to rally around this couple and do whatever they can to help.
Glenda’s co-worker and family friend, Melby created a GoFundMe page, and within the span of a couple days, the community raised over $10,000 to help with Dave’s medical bills.
The ultimate goal for the GoFundMe page is to try and raise $25,000 for the couple to take some of the stress away during this time.
There is no doubt that this love story isn’t full of ups and downs, but at least the Worth’s have each other through it all.
If you would like to donate to help with Dave’s medical bills then follow the hyperlink to the couple’s GoFundMe page.
