Local pet sanctuary in need of donations amid COVID-19 impact

“It’s going to have heated floors. It’s going to have isolation rooms. It’s going to be able to house 150 cats. We are going to be able to help way more than we do now... We’re going to have a ‘catio’ that’s going to be four times the size of our catio right now, seventeen windows, we all know cats like windows. We have people that like to woodwork, and they’re gonna put like scoops and ramps all over the walls,” Marvets continued.