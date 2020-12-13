Local pet sanctuary in need of donations amid COVID-19 impact

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary in Faribault broke ground on their new facility yesterday, but the sanctuary is in extreme need of donations due to the impacts of COVID-19. The family-owned facility houses numerous animals, predominantly felines, who are abandoned, unwanted, and helpless.
The organization receives cats deemed unadoptable from clinics and humane societies all over the state of Minnesota. Cats that are accepted had a date to be euthanized, but the sanctuary serves as a second chance at life for the sweet companions.
“We get more calls because of COVID. People were unable to spay and neuter over the spring and summer, so it’s a huge problem with kittens and feral mamas, which is why we are very full. We take in the outside ones that have no place to go. They’re outside and they’re freezing to death,” says Julie Marvets, Founder and Director of Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary.
The sanctuary provides housing, food and medical care for each animal. Rehabilitation efforts are also carried out to make some felines adoptable. No intake is ever turned away, no matter their condition.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sanctuary hasn’t been able to host their regular, annual fundraisers around Faribault. Plans to build a larger facility to accommodate more pets have begun. The need for support is greater than ever.
“It’s going to have heated floors. It’s going to have isolation rooms. It’s going to be able to house 150 cats. We are going to be able to help way more than we do now... We’re going to have a ‘catio’ that’s going to be four times the size of our catio right now, seventeen windows, we all know cats like windows. We have people that like to woodwork, and they’re gonna put like scoops and ramps all over the walls,” Marvets continued.
The shelter accepts food, litter, toys, and monetary donations. They also have an Amazon shopping list for those who prefer touchless options. Additionally, Furball Farm operates on volunteer help. With flexible hours and openings available, the sanctuary is abiding by COVID-19 safety guidelines to still welcome helpers into the facility.
Those wishing to adopt, make a donation of any kind or volunteer at the farm should visit Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary on Facebook for more information.
