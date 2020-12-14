Christmas-themed Book Walk offers family-friendly outdoor fun

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Janesville has a fun way to get the family outdoors and active ahead of the Christmas holiday.
The Janesville Beautification Group has installed a book walk in town, taking families through the city’s downtown to learn about the children’s book ‘Mr. Willowby’s Christmas Tree. The route features surprises from the book along Janesville’s Main Street, to The Purple Goose Bar and Grill and down the road to Ms. Mac’s Antique Store.
“so you just kind of walk down Main Street and go from flower pot to flower pot and read the ornaments on it and read the book page and when you’re stuck at home you can’t do anything really so it’s a fun thing to do outside,” says Katie Olson and Aubrey Adams, Book Walk participants.
Anyone can take part in the book walk, which runs until Christmas. For more information, you can visit the Janesville Beautification Group Facebook page.
