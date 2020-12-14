Christmas trees sold fast this year, but there’s still a few left up for grabs

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — If you’re still in need of a Christmas tree this holiday season look no further because the Y’s Club of Mankato has a few dozen left - but they’re going fast.
The Y’s Club of Mankato has been a Christmas tree staple in the community for more than 60 years and has already sold nearly 700 trees since Thanksgiving.
As of Monday, Y’s Club members say their stock contains mostly smaller trees - perfect for a smaller space or an apartment.
“If you’re also a crafty person and would love to get your hands on some greenery to make something, we have some perfect trees for that,” said Y’s Club President Molly Yunkers. “You can simply cut off the branches and for $40 you can have all the greenery you need to outfit the neighborhood with some cool greenery to adorn on doors.”
The Y’s Club tree lot at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Victory Drive is open daily from 1 to 8 p.m. for the rest of this week.
Thanks to a generous donation from an anonymous community member, the next 16 people who purchase a tree will receive $20 off their purchase.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.