COVID testing for students, staff ahead of in person learning

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bethany Lutheran College lays out its plans to resume in-person learning in January.
The college has scheduled COVID-19 testing on campus for students and staff for early January. The campus, including college-owned residence halls, is set to reopen on January 10.
Bethany plans to offer in-person learning in a masked and physically-distanced classroom environment. Most classes will still be available through an online format as well.
College officials say their reopening plans will be reviewed as state guidelines are updated during the coming weeks.
