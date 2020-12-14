The Docket: lawmakers meet for seventh special session, Electoral College to vote

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s a busy week for politics both at the state and national level as the Electoral College prepares to meet and the Minnesota State Legislature convenes for a seventh special session.
Here’s what’s on The Docket this week of Dec. 14th, 2020.
Lawmakers reconvene at 3:00 p.m. Monday for the seventh time since the regular session ended this summer.
They plan to tackle economic relief for small businesses, and lawmakers have worked together behind the scenes to agree on the foundation of a deal.
At a news conference last week, Sen. Eric Pratt (R - Prior Lake), chair of the Senate jobs committee, said lawmakers want to help businesses quickly.
“This is a $216 million package that will provide much needed cash relief to the businesses that are most hurt,” he said.
A bipartisan proposal includes money for counties to make grants to qualifying businesses and nonprofits.
It also includes money for businesses that provide on-site food and beverages and money for movie theaters and multipurpose convention centers.
During a committee meeting last week, Rep. Tim Mahoney (DFL - St. Paul), who put forth the aid package, said businesses had to have lost at least 30 percent in sales since last year.
“We want to get money into these Executive Order 2099-effected businesses early, fast, so that they have some certainty,” he said.
Gov. Tim Walz is also expected to extend the COVID-19 peacetime emergency by 30 days.
At the national level, the Electoral College will confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s election win.
Minnesota’s 41st Electoral College Assembly will meet as part of the formal process of selecting the next president.
Biden will get Minnesota’s 10 electoral votes.
The Electoral College assembly will take place at 12 p.m. Monday in the Minnesota House of Representatives in St. Paul.
