MDH: 18 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 3,026 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Vaccine delivery comes as Minnesota sees its lowest daily death toll due to COVID-19 in two weeks.
The Minnesota Department of Health reports 18 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 4,462. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 2,917.
Health officials also report 3,026 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 381,841. Of those total cases, 28,650 are health care workers.
There are 347,077 people who are no longer isolated.
19,638 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 4,255 were hospitalized in ICU.
As of Monday, December 14, 30 hospitals across the state are at more than 90 percent capacity in their ICU Unit. Southcentral Minnesota currently has seven ICU beds available.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 4,933,794.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports over 665 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 257,281.
There have been 60 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 3,273.
190,218 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,285,843 people have been tested statewide.
