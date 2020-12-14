MDH, MN Nat’l Guard provide update on COVID-19 in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Experts at the Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota National Guard weighed in on recent efforts to combat COVID-19 in Fairmont, Worthington, and St. Cloud.
The three towns have the highest positivity rates in the state. As of Monday morning, it was reported that Fairmont is at 10% positivity, meaning that one in every ten tests were positive.
In an effort to lower the rate of spreading among the town, MDH and the MN National Guard set up a permanent testing site where residents can conveniently monitor whether or not they contracted the virus.
“You go in, you register, and the nurse there will put a little swab up your nose,” says Daniel Huff, Assistant Health Commissioner of MDH. “It does not hurt. It may tickle a little bit, and then you’re done, and you just wait to get your results.”
The nasal swab test at the Fairmont site swabs just the inside of the nostrils, making it a quick and comfortable process.
A new challenge, however, has been the extremely low registration numbers at the testing site, indicating that many locals are not getting tested.
“The big thing about knowing whether you’re positive or negative is really about the safety of the community and those around you. So, understanding when you are positive and when you are able to transmit the disease, or the virus, is one thing that is very important to protect not only those around you, that you may or may not know personally, but also those that you do know personally,” Captain Jakob Reding, MN National Guard Liaison to the State Emergency Operations Center, added.
Both MDH and the MN National Guard say knowing whether or not you have the virus is critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19 and lowering local positivity rates.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.