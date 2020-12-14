Minnesota formally cast its 10 electoral votes for Biden

“We have conducted today an important constitutional function, but we’ve also conducted an important cultural function by showing our commitment to the peaceful transition of power,” Secretary of State Steve Simon told the assembly. “In too much of the word, a change in government comes only through force. We Americans don’t do that. We have our differences — often strong ones— but we are committed to the rule of law. Whether we agree or disagree with the outcome that the laws have produced, we respect and honor that outcome nonetheless.”