Minnesota lawmakers meet to pass aid for businesses, workers

This will be Minnesota’s seventh special session of 2020. They became monthly affairs because Walz was required to call one each time he extended Minnesota’s peacetime state-of-emergency for another 30 days to renew the special executive authority he has used to manage the pandemic. Republican lawmakers have given up, for now, on trying to rescind those powers after being blocked repeatedly by the House Democratic majority. But they are expected to seek a greater say for the Legislature in the pandemic response during the 2021 regular session, which convenes Jan. 5.