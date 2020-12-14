New drive-thru at Big Dog Sports Cafe

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Adaption has been the word of the year for many bars and restaurants and one North Mankato sports bar is no exception.
When the pandemic started nine months ago, Big Dog Sports Cafe incorporated everything from an outdoor patio to assigned parking spaces for takeout guests, in order to limit contact. Today they’re opening up their first-ever drive-thru service, featuring a menu at the order stand and a QR code that allows guests waiting in line to view the menu.
“It’s kind of fun to do something different. It’s weird but it’s also exciting and I love being able to do different things and it breaks the monotony of trying to do the same thing every year and it allows us to be different and innovative and take things into the next year where it might be somewhat normal,” says Isaac Becker, Manager at Big Dog Sports Cafe.
The drive-thru opens today with hours from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and nightly Sunday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
