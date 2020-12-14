No charges in fatal shooting during George Floyd unrest

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis prosecutors say there will be no charges filed against a pawn shop owner in the fatal shooting of another man during unrest following the death of George Floyd.
Calvin Horton Jr. was found shot outside Cadillac Pawn & Jewelry on May 27 and he died at a hospital. Authorities arrested the pawn shop owner but released him without charges.
Prosecutors said Monday that there’s not enough evidence to prove that the shooting wasn’t self-defense.
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman’s office says video was destroyed and only one witness cooperated.
Prosecutors will reconsider charges if additional evidence comes forward.
