No charges in fatal shooting during George Floyd unrest
Protestors demonstrate outside of a burning Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By Associated Press | December 14, 2020 at 6:02 PM CST - Updated December 14 at 6:02 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis prosecutors say there will be no charges filed against a pawn shop owner in the fatal shooting of another man during unrest following the death of George Floyd.

Calvin Horton Jr. was found shot outside Cadillac Pawn & Jewelry on May 27 and he died at a hospital. Authorities arrested the pawn shop owner but released him without charges.

Prosecutors said Monday that there’s not enough evidence to prove that the shooting wasn’t self-defense.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman’s office says video was destroyed and only one witness cooperated.

Prosecutors will reconsider charges if additional evidence comes forward.

