Reopen MN Coalition organizes mass reopening

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - More than 100 businesses in Minnesota plan to defy orders from Governor Tim Walz and reopen this week.
The reopening effort is organized by the ReOpen Minnesota Coalition. The group is encouraging rural businesses to reopen Wednesday and Metro businesses to reopen Friday, the same day Governor Tim Walz’s executive order limiting dining is set to expire.
One Minnesota restaurant, Boardwalk Bar and Grill in East Grand Fork, temporarily lost its liquor license over the weekend after it continued to host dine-in services.
