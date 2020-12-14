Salvation Army delivering lunch to caregivers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Salvation Army is giving back to senior caregivers who’ve been putting in long hours since March.
The Salvation Army is partnering with Jake’s Stadium Pizza to deliver pizzas to the staff at 11 local senior care centers this week. It’s all an effort to show their appreciation and let caregivers know their long hours haven’t gone unnoticed. The Salvation Army says while many of their events have been canceled due to the pandemic, this is one way the organization could give back safely.
