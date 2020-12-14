State takes action against restaurants that refuse to suspend on-site dining

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota state officials announced Friday that they are taking action against three restaurants that continued to operate despite Gov. Tim Walz’s four-week pause.
In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota, Walz issued further restrictions on businesses across the state on Nov. 18. The new restrictions began at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 20 and are currently scheduled to expire Friday. However, Walz has scheduled a press conference for Wednesday where he will officially announce if the restrictions will be allowed to expire or if they will be extended.
Lawsuits were filed against two restaurants that continued to operate in violation of Executive Order 20-99, while a third restaurant had its license revoked and faces a $9,500 penalty.
“We work with regulated facilities to bring them into compliance and we consider regulatory or legal action only as a last resort,” Minnesota Department of Health Assistant Commissioner Dan Huff said. “Most Minnesotans and Minnesota businesses are doing their best to follow best practices and do what’s in their power to help slow down the spread of the virus. Consistent enforcement is an important fairness issue for the vast majority of businesses that are following COVID-19-related protocols. It’s also important to minimize the spread of this virus, which has already sickened and killed far too many of our friends, neighbors and loved ones.”
The Minnesota Department of Health reportedly served the Boardwalk Bar and Grill of East Grand Forks with a cease-and-desist order on Thursday, ordering the restaurant to close. The restaurant publicly stated that it planned to remain open to the public for on-premises dining, resulting in Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filing a lawsuit and motion for a temporary restraining order that prohibits the restaurant from remaining open.
The Polk County District Court granted Ellison’s motion for a temporary restraining order Friday.
MDH and the Attorney General’s Office also filed a lawsuit against Havens Garden, a restaurant in Lynd, which also stayed open for on-premises service. MDH also served the restaurant with a cease-and-desist order Wednesday morning, while the court action filed on Friday seeks a court-ordered injunction.
Also on Friday, MDH revoked the license of a restaurant that reportedly has a history of noncompliance relating to executive orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Iron Waffle, located outside Nisswa, was the subject of multiple complaints that had been forwarded to MDH alleging violations of employee masking requirements contained in Executive Order 20-81. MDH says its regulatory staff attempted to work with the operators of Iron Waffle to inform them of the requirement and bring them into compliance. When those efforts failed, MDH issued a cease-and-desist order on Aug. 6. The Iron Waffle was briefly closed and then reopened in noncompliance.
Furthermore, MDH issued an administrative penalty order on Sept. 24, to which the Iron Waffle did not respond. Due to continued noncompliance and unresponsiveness by the business after the administrative penalty order, MDH sent a letter indicating the Iron Waffle was issued a penalty of $9,500 and a warning that the business’ license would be revoked if it did not come into compliance.
The Iron Waffle was inspected by MDH staff on Dec. 5 and found it was still allowing on-site consumption, which is in violation of Executive Order 20-99. The establishment’s license was revoked Wednesday with the $9,500 penalty still due.
The State’s announcement comes one week after the Wabasha County District Court ordered the closure of a Plainview gym that refused to comply with Executive Order 20-99.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.