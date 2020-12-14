VA hospital in Minnesota gets state’s 1st vaccine shipment

VA hospital in Minnesota gets state’s 1st vaccine shipment
Minneapolis VA director Patrick Kelly, left, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz applaud after a box containing doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was delivered to the Minneapolis VA Hospital Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP, Pool) (Source: Aaron Lavinsky)
By Associated Press | December 14, 2020 at 12:55 PM CST - Updated December 14 at 12:55 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis VA Medical Center has received Minnesota’s first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine, though it wasn’t immediately clear when vaccinations would begin.

Gov. Tim Walz was at the hospital when the shipment arrived Monday and said it’s a day everyone has been awaiting. Other Minnesota hospital systems expect to receive their initial shipments in the next day or two.

Meanwhile, state health officials on Monday reported an additional 3,026 COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths. The state has reported more than 380,000 cases and 4,462 deaths from the disease since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.