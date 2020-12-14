Windom schools placed in soft lockdown

By Kelsey Barchenger | December 14, 2020 at 1:25 PM CST - Updated December 14 at 1:25 PM

WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Windom Area School District placed its buildings under a soft lockdown this morning as authorities investigated a suspicious incident.

District officials say a SnapChat was posted by a past graduate that said ‘don’t come to skool’ after it was flagged by the FBI. The post didn’t mention a specific school, but the district says it placed all buildings on a soft lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

The Windom Police Department is investigating.

