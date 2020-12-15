Chauvin’s defense attorney wants trial delay

In this courtroom sketch, the four former Minneapolis officers charged in the death of George Floyd appear during a hearing in Minneapolis, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against his neck as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter. (Source: Cedric Hohnstadt via AP)