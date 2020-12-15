Chauvin’s defense attorney wants trial delay

MINNEAPOLIS. (KEYC) - The attorney for the former Minneapolis Police Officer charged in the death of George Floyd is asking for more time to prepare for next year’s trial.
In a filing yesterday, Derek Chauvin’s attorney Erik Nelson claimed the state is presenting evidence that is unorganized and delayed. Nelson asked Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill to push back the start of the trial. Last week, the attorney for another former officer also charged in the case, made a similar argument.
Currently, the trial is set for March. All four officers involved in Floyd’s arrest will stand trial together in Hennepin County.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.