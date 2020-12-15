Chauvin’s defense attorney wants trial delay

In this courtroom sketch, the four former Minneapolis officers charged in the death of George Floyd appear during a hearing in Minneapolis, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against his neck as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter. (Source: Cedric Hohnstadt via AP)
By KEYC Staff | December 15, 2020 at 11:57 AM CST - Updated December 15 at 11:57 AM

MINNEAPOLIS. (KEYC) - The attorney for the former Minneapolis Police Officer charged in the death of George Floyd is asking for more time to prepare for next year’s trial.

In a filing yesterday, Derek Chauvin’s attorney Erik Nelson claimed the state is presenting evidence that is unorganized and delayed. Nelson asked Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill to push back the start of the trial. Last week, the attorney for another former officer also charged in the case, made a similar argument.

Currently, the trial is set for March. All four officers involved in Floyd’s arrest will stand trial together in Hennepin County.

