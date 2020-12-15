COVID-19 diagnosis: a blessing in disguise for MSU Mankato student

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For one Minnesota State Mankato student, getting COVID-19 was actually the best thing that could have happened to her health.
The school year started out as normal as it could be during a pandemic. Then, in late September, she and her friends became part of the pandemic, testing positive for COVID. Everyone but Makenna Studer recovered quickly. Doctors rushed to figure out why her fever hit 105 and her young body got sicker and sicker, and they noticed her white blood cells were off the charts.
Studer didn’t just have COVID – she also had acute leukemia. Her doctor believed the COVID diagnosis could have saved her life.
“You can argue that with some twist of fate, the COVID-19 diagnosis was a blessing in disguise because it brought her into the healthcare system where she was able to be diagnosed very, very early in her disease course,” says Dr. Colt Williams, Mayo Clinic Health System.
You just have to keep that perspective and mentality that every day is a blessing,” says Studer.
Studer’s family wanted to share her story in hopes it could help someone somewhere get the diagnosis they need.
