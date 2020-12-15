Donor to match $35,000 in Greater Mankato Area United Way donations

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — An anonymous donor committed Tuesday to match up to $35,000 for the Greater Mankato Area United Way’s 2021 campaign.
Right now, the United Way is at 68% of its $2.06 million goal.
The $35,000 match applies to new donors, as well to any current-year donors who increase their donation amount. donation match began Tuesday and runs through Jan. 15.
Each year, donations to the Greater Mankato Area United Way’s campaign impact more than 51,000 people in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties.
Visit www.MankatoUnitedWay.org/donate to make a donation and to find more information about the organization’s campaign.
