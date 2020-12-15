Hanukkah celebration brings people together in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Chabad of Southern Minnesota hosted a menorah lighting and Hanukkah parade Tuesday in Mankato.
In light of COVID-19 precautions, the event was designed for attendees to stay in their cars throughout the lighting and parade.
Organizers say events like Tuesday’s are important to help fellow believers of the Jewish faith find joy and comfort this year.
“There’s an element of coziness that we miss especially during the winter of hanging out with our friends, and I think that taking these opportunities of finding safe ways to celebrate together in these types of environments is something that’s very, very special,” said Rabbi Shloime Greene, Executive Vice President of The Chabad of Southern Minnesota.
Tuesday marks the sixth day of Hannukkah which began the evening of Dec. 10 and ends this Friday.
