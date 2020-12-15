Hopeful sign: Midwestern states see drop in new virus cases

VA hospital in Minnesota among state's 1st vaccine shipments
By Associated Press | December 15, 2020 at 2:53 PM CST - Updated December 15 at 2:53 PM

(AP) — After a punishing fall that left hospitals struggling, some Midwestern states are seeing a decline in new coronavirus cases.

But the signs of improvement are offset by the infection’s accelerating spread on both coasts.

States including Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Nebraska have seen a decrease in the numbers of people testing positive for COVID-19. All, however, are still experiencing an alarming number of deaths and hospitalizations because of the earlier surge of cases.

