Local nonprofits fight food insecurity

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Greater Mankato Community is doing its part to provide relief to those suffering from food insecurity, creating the south-central Minnesota food recovery project.
Founder Natasha Frost, owner of the Wooden Spoon, says local nonprofits do a great job at fighting hunger and food insecurity in our region, but there is a gap in the local system.
“What we found is that many of them didn’t have capacity or space to deal with large donations of either raw proteins that require processing or fresh fruits and vegetables,” says Frost.
The group received a grant in October and construction is underway to expand space in the Wooden Spoon on Riverfront Drive in Mankato. Space will be used for processing, storing, and distributing the donations. An app is also being developed to more efficiently coordinate between the nonprofits involved. For more information on how you can get involved contact the Wooden Spoon.
