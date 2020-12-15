Local partners matching donations to Salvation Army’s Red Kettles

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Salvation Army of Mankato is getting an extra boost towards their fundraising goal for this year’s Red Kettle Campaign.
Corporate partners in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties are showing their support by matching $5, $10 and $20 donations until the campaign concludes on Christmas Eve. This year, as less people carry cash and more people are looking for touchless options to donate, the Salvation Army has had to make changes. By adding QR codes to each kettle and expanding virtual giving options, the organization has seen donations coming in as strong as ever.
“This match event, it’s not like one we’ve ever seen here before, but I think it goes perfectly with the year like we’ve never seen before. So, we’re really, really excited, and we just we want to see people’s one dollar bills become fives, because then they’ll be doubled at the kettles and online,” said Lt. Andy Wheeler.
With the extra support from area businesses, the Salvation Army is feeling hopeful to reach its monumental goal of $500,000 dollars from this year’s campaign. “We’ve got some good relationships with corporate partners around town, and even maybe even outside of town, and because of their willingness to commit to the Salvation Army, they are gonna help spur more giving at the kettles which is really, really exciting,” Wheeler added.
Though this year has brought on new changes for the campaign, the Red Kettle Campaign is one of the oldest and largest charitable campaigns in the world. Going on its 129th year, funds from the initiative will help provide clothing, shelter, food, and spiritual care for locals in need.
