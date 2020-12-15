Mankato West baseball stepping up to help local businesses

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato West baseball team is stepping up to help local businesses by selling gift cards. The squad is selling gift cards to a handful of area businesses up until December 21st as a way to give back. The group hopes to sell at least 250 gift cards by the 21st. Businesses included are Pub 500, Midas, Play It Again Sports, Polito’s, Big Dog and Jake’s Pizza. For information on how to purchase a gift card, you can visit the team’s Twitter page, @MW_Scarlets, and send a direct message for more information.