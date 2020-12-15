Mayo clinic prepares for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) - As COVID-19 vaccines ship across the nation, with the first doses arriving in Minnesota just yesterday, Midwest Mayo Clinic Health System facilities prepare for distribution.
Dr. Andrew Badley M.D. of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester says they anticipate to administer the first vaccines Monday, Dec 21.
“In wave one of the vaccine we will be providing vaccines to those positions and health care professionals who provide direct care to patients with COVID. Emergency care staff, long term care facilities, people who work in the morgue and methodology lab, emergency medical staff and urgent care center,” said Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Task Force Chair/ Physician Researcher, Dr. Badley.
Heidi Leibold R.N., an infusion center nurse from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester has been on the frontlines since the pandemic began. While the vaccine arrivals may bring light at the end of the tunnel she urges the public to continue wearing masks and social distance.
“As health care providers this is something that we have been living and breathing for the past nine months and we all had to change our form of normal and how we function. We are seeing these sick patients and we are seeing the numbers rise and know that there are simple ways to prevent it,” said Leibold.
In addition Mayo Clinic Health System facilities across the Midwest are no longer at peak capacity for COVID-19 patients.
Midwest locations report 322 positive COVID-19 tests since Monday, Dec 14th with 147 patients hospitalized and 580 staff members out on work restrictions related to COVID-19.
