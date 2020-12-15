MDH: 21 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 2,340 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 2,340 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 384,164. 28,954 of those total cases are health care workers.
There have been 21 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 4,483. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 2,928.
There are 351,820 people who are no longer isolated.
19,785 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 4,286 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 4,965,904.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports over 1,340 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 258,283.
There have been 67 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 3,340.
196,147 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,288,901 people have been tested statewide.
