MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Chabad of Southern Minnesota is hosting a Menorah Lighting and Hanukah Parade in Mankato on Tuesday night. In light of COVID-19 precautions, the event is designed for attendees to stay in their cars throughout the lighting and parade.
The parade will begin at 6:00 p.m. It will depart from Sibley Park where the line of cars will weave through the streets of Mankato before returning to the parking lot where the Menorah will be lit at 6:30 p.m.
“There’s an element of coziness that we miss, especially during the winter of hanging out with our friends, and I think that taking these opportunities of finding safe ways to celebrate together in these types of environments is something that’s very, very special,” says Rabbi Shloime Greene, Executive Vice President.
The parade and Menorah lighting is open to the public. Those hoping to attend are encouraged to register ahead of time, as the first 25 vehicles will receive a Hanukah gift bag.
