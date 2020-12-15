New Ulm’s Way of the Cross added to National Register of Historic Places

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The Way of the Cross in New Ulm has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.
The Way of the Cross was completed in 1904 and renovated in 2004 and 2018. Its 14 stations with statues imported from Bavaria provide a quiet, reflective walk up a 700-foot brick path to a chapel.
The historic site is located behind the New Ulm Medical Center.
This historic designation comes after almost seven years of persistent efforts by the Way of the Cross Committee.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.