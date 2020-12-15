Online registration for Toys for Tots closes Wednesday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Time is winding down in order to register to receive a toy through the Toys for Tots campaign.
The organization helps to make sure all children have a gift to open on Christmas. Kids must be 14 or younger to qualify for the Mankato Toys for Tots program. Last year more than 14,600 toys were distributed to more than 3 thousand local children.
Toys will be distributed this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Old Mexican Village building on Madison Avenue in Mankato. The last day to donate a new unwrapped toy is Friday. Online registration closes at the end of the day tomorrow. To register, visit the Toys for Tots website.
