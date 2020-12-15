Over 100 Minn. businesses plan to reopen, say they have no other choice

By Holly Bernstein | December 15, 2020 at 8:25 PM CST - Updated December 15 at 9:01 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Over 100 businesses say they will reopen against Governor Tim Walz’s executive order, if he decides to extend them.

The ReOpen Minnesota Coalition released the list Tuesday night, which is comprised of bars, restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues forced to shutter in the latest round of COVID-19 restrictions.

The ReOpen Minnesota Coalition is encouraging rural businesses to reopen Wednesday and Metro businesses to reopen Friday.

It's go time! You can go to tinyurl.com/openMinnesota to find the list of businesses that chose to open their businesses...

Posted by ReOpen Minnesota Coalition on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

A handful of southern Minnesota businesses are on the list.

Charley’s Restaurant and Lounge is the only business on the list from Blue Earth County. Owners there declined to comment Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, Walz will say whether he will extend Minnesota’s current COVID-19 restrictions, which are set to expire Friday.

