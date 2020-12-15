Share a positive ornament for 2020

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There’s no doubt this year has been a rollercoaster, but it hasn’t all been bad, and the North Mankato Library is encouraging all of us to look on the bright side as we reflect on 2020.
A PositivaTree is now on display on the library patio. Anyone is welcome to put an ornament on the tree that says something positive about 2020.
“I think there is some positivity that has come out of 2020. Slowing down, being with immediate family, I know my husband and I aren’t rushing out to different events, we’re at home more so people just need to look for the bright side,” says Katie Heintz, Director of North Mankato Taylor Library.
If you don’t have an ornament to decorate, no worries. The library does have a limited supply available at its front desk.
