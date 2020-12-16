CBD sales surge during pandemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One industry seeing a boost in sales during the pandemic is CBD, including right here in southern Minnesota, home to one of the largest growers of hemp in North America.
The CBD Centers for America’s $2,000,000, 800,000 square foot extraction facility located in Waseca has been going non-stop during the pandemic. More than 1 million pounds of hemp flour is constantly being processed into oils. High demand also has the company moving its formulation house from California to Waseca, with completion in the next few months. That process takes the oils and combines them with other cannabinoids to make the finished product.
“More people are really anxious, people aren’t sleeping as well as they normally would with all the craziness going on. Our online business has exploded, brick and mortar have had its challenges, although that’s coming back real strong too,” says Michael Jackson, President of CBD Centers for America and Midwest Farms Distribution.
Jackson said the most popular products right now are CBN, designed to promote better sleep, and CBG, meant to improve mental clarity and decrease anxiousness.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.