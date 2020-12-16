Community members help “stuff the bus” with items for those with housing needs

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For those on the brink of, or already experiencing homelessness, the holidays can be a very difficult time.
That’s why the community along with a festive bus helped “lighten the load” for those in need this season.
Santa, the Grinch and their helpers were busy making rounds throughout the community Wednesday, collecting holiday bundles for those experiencing homelessness or housing difficulties.
“The intention behind our bundles is really not to buy sweaters and specific toys, but really to gather household goods that people could use to out fit their home. Or so that they’re not spending money on laundry detergent and those types of things, but that they can use their money on Christmas gifts for their families if they are able,” explained Partners for Housing Executive Director, Jen Theneman.
Wealth Centers of America invited the community to help “stuff the bus”. The initiative benefited the clients of “Partners for Housing” that helps those in need with emergency and temporary shelters as well as assist in the transition to permanent housing.
Among the many donors was Bremer Bank in partnership with Greater Mankato Area United Way, gifting kits filled with household necessities.
“This year it’s even more important, with the pandemic, COVID-19...people are in need so we just felt that we need to participate and partner with Affordable Housing and United Way to make it happen,” said Bremer Bank Market President, Shane Van Engen.
The “Do Good Bus” made several stops throughout North Mankato and Mankato.
